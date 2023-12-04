English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

UNICEF: Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza is currently the most severe of the entire war

0

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF’s Spokesperson James Elder revealed on Sunday (03 Dec. 2023) that the current bombardment of Gaza is the worst since the war began.

According to James Elder, Spokesperson for UNICEF, the ongoing bombardment in southern Gaza, which Israel claims to be a more calculated strategy (surgical) to minimize civilian casualties under the guidance of the USA, is actually the most severe since the start of the war.

In a recent post, Elder stated that the ongoing Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza is currently the most severe of the entire war.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dozens of Israeli tanks enter southern part of Gaza Strip

leila yazdani

Israel using AI to identify potential civilian targets to maximize Palestinian casualties

leila yazdani

More than half of Gaza’s homes hit since October 7

leila yazdani

Israeli Shin Bet’s Chief: Israel will hunt down Hamas in Lebanon-Turkey-Qatar

leila yazdani

Israeli army opens fire on 2 ambulances in Gaza

leila yazdani

Gaza siege: Israeli occupation forces committed 23 massacres in just 24 hours

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.