UNICEF: Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza is currently the most severe of the entire war

According to James Elder, Spokesperson for UNICEF, the ongoing bombardment in southern Gaza, which Israel claims to be a more calculated strategy (surgical) to minimize civilian casualties under the guidance of the USA, is actually the most severe since the start of the war.

Source: almayadeen

