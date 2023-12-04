Doha: Saudi Arabia-Qatar discuss ways to develop relations

SHAFAQNA- Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia-Qatar met in Doha on Sunday (03 Dec. 2023) to discuss the enhancement of their bilateral relations.

The conversations formed an part of the 158th preparatory gathering for the Ministerial Council ahead of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, expressed in a statement that we explored avenues to advance our bilateral relations under the Executive Committee’s guidance.

Source: aa

