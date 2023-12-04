Israeli Shin Bet’s Chief: Israel will hunt down Hamas in Lebanon-Turkey-Qatar

SHAFAQNA- Head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, stated in a recorded conversation broadcasted by Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Sunday (03 Dec. 2023) that Israel will relentlessly pursue Hamas in Lebanon-Turkey-Qatar, no matter how long it takes.

Shin Bet’s Chief Ronen Bar’s statement remains ambiguous in terms of timing and the intended recipient. The report received no comment from the agency itself.

“The cabinet has given us a target, in common parlance, to completely eradicate Hamas.” This is our Munich, We will carry out this action in various locations, including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar, “It may require a couple of years, but we will be present to accomplish it.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com