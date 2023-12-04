English
Study on identical twins: Vegan diet enhances cardiovascular health in general

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A recent experiment involving on identical twins compared the effects of vegan and omnivore diets, revealing that a vegan diet enhances cardiovascular health in general.

According to Sciencedaily, In a study involving on 22 pairs of identical twins, scientists from Stanford Medicine, along with their collaborators, have discovered that adopting a vegan diet can enhance the health of the heart and blood vessels within a mere eight-week period.

While it is common knowledge that reducing meat consumption enhances cardiovascular well-being, research on diets is frequently impeded by various factors including genetic disparities, upbringing, and lifestyle preferences. When analyzing identical twins, the researchers managed to account for genetic influences and minimize the impact of other variables by considering that the twins were raised in the same households and had similar lifestyles.

Source: Sciencedaily

