SHAFAQNA- The British widely used solar panels that were produced by companies seemingly associated with significant exploitation of forced labor in China, as revealed by the BBC.

In Xinjiang, China, allegations have arisen suggesting that Uyghur Muslims have been subject to exploitation in the manufacturing process of solar panels.

The British army plans to invest around 200 million in installing solar panels at four of its sites. During the Ministry of Defence’s response to the BBC s Freedom of Information request, it came to light that JA Solar, Trina, and Qcells were recognized as the selected suppliers of solar panels.

In July, a report by Sheffield Hallam University from the UK identified three companies that play a major role in the production process and are heavily dependent on forced labor in Xinjiang.

Source: wionews

www.shafaqna.com