Israel using AI to identify potential civilian targets to maximize Palestinian casualties

SHAFAQNA- According to a recent report by two independent media organizations, Israel is utilizing artificial intelligence AI to deliberately pinpoint civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. By identifying potential civilian targets, Israel aims to inflict maximum harm on Palestinians during the ongoing attacks, resulting in a high number of casualties.

The report also emphasized the involvement of past and present intelligence operatives in Tel Aviv in creating what is considered as one of the most lethal Israeli military offensives against Palestinians since the 1948 Nakba.

According to a report by 972 Magazine and Local Call, an investigation revealed that the Israeli army utilizes an intelligence application known as Habsora or the Gospel to deliberately aim at civilian infrastructure. This application provides advanced information on the number of civilian casualties expected from attacks on automatically generated targets. The report is based on interviews with various sources within Israel s intelligence community, both current and former.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com