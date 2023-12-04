English
Saudi Arabia: NEOM unveils Siranna, latest tourist destination

SHAFAQNA- NEOM has recently unveiled “Siranna,” a fresh tourist spot within the sustainable regional development that is being established in Northwest Saudi Arabia. To combine novelty and elegance while harmonizing with the coastal landscape, the aim of the design is to provide a lavish retreat with a 65 key hotel and 35 residential units.

In order to prioritize minimal intervention in nature, Siranna’s development employs particular methods to safeguard the surrounding landscape while preserving its natural beauty. The architectural design honors the local heritage while seamlessly integrating with the surrounding mountains and wadi. The plan is in line with NEOM’s commitment to developing environmentally friendly areas within nature.

