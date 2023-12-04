English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Dozens of Israeli tanks enter southern part of Gaza Strip

0
Israeli tanks enter southern part of Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of Israeli tanks entered the southern part of the Gaza Strip near Khan Younis on Monday,  with the Israeli military widely expected to start ground operations in the area soon.

Armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were also seen.

Amin Abu Hola, 59, said the Israeli vehicles were “two kilometres (1.2 miles) inside” the Palestinian territory in the village of Al-Qarara near Khan Younis, while Moaz Mohammed, 34, said Israeli tanks were on the southern part of Salah al-Din road which runs from the north to the south of the strip.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israel using AI to identify potential civilian targets to maximize Palestinian casualties

leila yazdani

More than half of Gaza’s homes hit since October 7

leila yazdani

Israeli Shin Bet’s Chief: Israel will hunt down Hamas in Lebanon-Turkey-Qatar

leila yazdani

Israeli army opens fire on 2 ambulances in Gaza

leila yazdani

UNICEF: Israeli bombardment of southern Gaza is currently the most severe of the entire war

leila yazdani

Gaza siege: Israeli occupation forces committed 23 massacres in just 24 hours

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.