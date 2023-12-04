President of Cuba met with Speaker of Iran Parliament

SHAFAQNA- The President of Cuba, who has traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the head of a high-profile delegation met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran.

According to IRNA, today (Monday, December 4) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at the head of a high-profile political and economic delegation.

Earlier, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the President of Cuba and signed seven cooperation documents.

After the journey of Cuba’s former President Fidel Castro in June 2001, this is the first journey of the president of this country to Iran.

In June of this year, Ayatollah Raisi visited Havana in the framework of a regional trip to Latin America after 12 years at the formal invitation of his Cuban counterpart. During this trip, high-profile officials of the two countries signed six cooperation documents and agreements in judicial sectors, comprehensive political cooperation, customs relations, and cooperation in the field of information technology.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com