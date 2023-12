SHAFAQNA SPORT- Khodadad Azizi declared that he cannot accompany the technical cadre of Iran national football team due to personal problems and announced end of his cooperation with the Qalanewi team.

According to Shafaqna sport, Khodadad Azizi, the memorable striker of the Iranian national football team, who had recently joined the technical cadre of Iran national football team decided to end his cooperation.

