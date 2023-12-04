Israeli Kan Channel: 2000 soldiers introduced to mental health officers since start of Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- Approximately 2000 soldiers of the occupying Israeli army have been wounded and affected as a result of the ongoing clashes since October 7, meaning since the beginning of Operation Typhoon of Al-Aqsa and then the ground war in the Gaza Strip.

Consequently, they have been introduced to ‘mental health officers’ due to psychological injuries.” : “According to Shafaqna, the Israeli channel ‘Kan’ reported: ‘About 200 male and female soldiers were categorized in the first three weeks of the ground operation, and between 75-80% of the 2000 soldiers, both men and women, later returned to their units.

Kan explained: ‘Those affected by this battle, classified in this category, are individuals who have experienced events such as shooting, participating in intense combat, getting injured, or witnessing moments of injury and death of other soldiers, and this has adversely impacted their occupational performance.

source: AL-Arabi Al-Jadeed

