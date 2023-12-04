English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Israeli Kan Channel: 2000 soldiers introduced to mental health officers since start of Gaza war

0

SHAFAQNA- Approximately 2000 soldiers of the occupying Israeli army have been wounded and affected as a result of the ongoing clashes since October 7, meaning since the beginning of Operation Typhoon of Al-Aqsa and then the ground war in the Gaza Strip.

Consequently, they have been introduced to ‘mental health officers’ due to psychological injuries.” : “According to Shafaqna, the Israeli channel ‘Kan’ reported: ‘About 200 male and female soldiers were categorized in the first three weeks of the ground operation, and between 75-80% of the 2000 soldiers, both men and women, later returned to their units.

Kan explained: ‘Those affected by this battle, classified in this category, are individuals who have experienced events such as shooting, participating in intense combat, getting injured, or witnessing moments of injury and death of other soldiers, and this has adversely impacted their occupational performance.

source: AL-Arabi Al-Jadeed

http://www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Freed Lebanese captive: Internal crisis compelled Israel to resume war

bahramian

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh: It is time for cessation of heinous and criminal war in Palestine

bahramian

Thousand protester across Europe demand cease-fire in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza Media office: More than 700 Palestinians killed during last 24 hours

asadian

US Secretary of Defense: Israel’s victory over Hamas will become a “strategic defeat” 

asadian

Palestinian Lawyer demanded serious action to cease genocide by Israel

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.