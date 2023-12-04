Gaza: Death toll rises as Israel widens ground offensive

SHAFAQNA- Gaza’s Health Ministry official says hospitals “flooded with an influx of dead bodies”.

Israel’s military widens its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people killed since the collapse of the truce.

“In the last 48 hours, over 100 dead and over 400 injured people arrived at the emergency room of Al-Aqsa Hospital. Some patients were taken in for surgery right away,” said Katrien Claeys, MSF team leader in the area.

Israel ordered people out of swathes of the main southern city in the Gaza Strip on Monday as it pressed its ground campaign deep into the south, sending desperate residents fleeing even as bombs fell on areas still described as safe.

Medical officials in the enclave say the airstrikes and ground attacks have killed more than 15,500 people, with thousands more missing and feared buried in rubble.

Source: aljazeera, newarab

www.shafaqna.com