Analyst: Biden scrambling to ppease public opinion as support dips

“The Biden administration is responding to increasing outrage among the American people, that our country is essentially aiding and abetting war crimes on a massive scale,” Zunes told Al Jazeera.

Biden would fail to beat Trump in a hypothetical election today, as he loses support from key constituencies including progressive voters and American Muslims, the professor said.

“We’ve seen before how when Democrats go against their constituencies on issues of war and peace, especially when we’re talking about large scale civilian casualties, there is a political price to pay,” said Zunes.

Biden, as such, has been pushing Israel to comply with international humanitarian law, but while also arming its ally with weapons, “weapons that have been responsible for the horrific civilian casualties,” he added.

