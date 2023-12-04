English
International Shia News Agency
HRW: Israeli forces destroy Palestinian agricultural land

Israeli forces destroy agricultural land

SHAFAQNA- Satellite imagery reviewed by Human Rights Watch shows orchards, greenhouses and farmland in northern Gaza have been razed since the beginning of Israel’s ground invasion, compounding concerns of dire food insecurity and loss of livelihoods.

“As food systems collapse across Gaza, we are gravely concerned about the well-being of over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza who face hunger, food insecurity and loss of livelihood amid the Israeli blockade,” the rights group said.

“Farmers planted crops like citrus fruit, potatoes, dragon fruit and prickly pear in this area, some of which took years to grow, contributing to the livelihoods of Palestinians in Gaza. Some plots were razed in a day.”

