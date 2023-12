SHAFAQNA-Indonesian President Joko Widodo spoke of having ordered Security Minister to handle the issue related to the arrival of another wave of Rohingya refugees in the Indonesia.

“Yes, I have instructed the top security minister to collaborate with regional governments and the UNHCR to deal with the issue,” the president remarked ahead of his departure for East Nusa Tenggara Province at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, on Monday.

Source:antaranews