USA envoy to Yemen in Persian Gulf to secure new safe passage for Israeli ships

SHAFAQNA- The State Department of the United States disclosed on Tuesday that Timothy Lenderking, its special envoy to Yemen, will be heading to the Gulf region this week to facilitate the coordination of initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime activities in the Red Sea. Furthermore, the journey seeks to underscore the significance of limiting the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The Foreign Ministry has stated that Lenderking will be having discussions with important partners in the maritime industry to guarantee the secure transportation of global shipping.

Source: almayadeen

