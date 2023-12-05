English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

USA envoy to Yemen in Persian Gulf to secure new safe passage for Israeli ships

0

SHAFAQNA- The State Department of the United States disclosed on Tuesday that Timothy Lenderking, its special envoy to Yemen, will be heading to the Gulf region this week to facilitate the coordination of initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime activities in the Red Sea. Furthermore, the journey seeks to underscore the significance of limiting the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The Foreign Ministry has stated that Lenderking will be having discussions with important partners in the maritime industry to guarantee the secure transportation of global shipping.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

Church in West Bank decorates Christmas tree using debris in response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza

leila yazdani

Report: Israel considers pump sea water into Gaza tunnels

leila yazdani

Analyst: Biden scrambling to please public opinion as support dips

leila yazdani

Borrell emphasizes 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Death toll rises as Israel widens ground offensive

leila yazdani

HRW: Israeli forces destroy Palestinian agricultural land

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.