Report: Israel considers pump sea water into Gaza tunnels

SHAFAQNA-Israel is considering pumping sea water into Gaza’s tunnels to push out Hamas, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal which cited US officials informed of the plan.

Israel could carry out the plan with a large pump network that can power thousands of cubic metres of water into tunnels, flooding them in a matter of weeks, the WSJ reported.

It added that Israel set up at least five of these pumps near al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza last month.

The US was notified of the potential flooding plan last week, US officials said, adding that Israel has not confirmed if it will proceed with it as it might be weighing the safety of captives still in Gaza, where Hamas has said it is keeping them in “safe places and tunnels”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com