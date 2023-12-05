English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Church in West Bank decorates Christmas tree using debris in response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- In the ancient city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, a church took a unique approach to decorating for Christmas this year. As a powerful statement against Israel s attacks on Gaza, instead of a traditional Christmas tree, the church adorned its space with debris.

“Amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza, we are unable to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ this year in any manner.” “In other words, we do not have the inclination to partake in festivities,” remarked Reverend Munzir Ishak of the Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church, conveying his sentiments to Anadolu news agency.

In occupied Palestine, during Christmas, churches choose to refrain from extravagant festive activities and instead focus on prayers and divine rituals, unlike streets in the Christian world which are brightly decorated and cities that are illuminated. This decision stems from the unique circumstances of the occupation.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: Israel considers pump sea water into Gaza tunnels

leila yazdani

USA envoy to Yemen in Persian Gulf to secure new safe passage for Israeli ships

leila yazdani

Analyst: Biden scrambling to please public opinion as support dips

leila yazdani

Borrell emphasizes 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Death toll rises as Israel widens ground offensive

leila yazdani

HRW: Israeli forces destroy Palestinian agricultural land

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.