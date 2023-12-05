UNRWA: Almost 2 million forcibly displaced in Gaza since Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA- In its announcement on Monday, the UN’s Agency for Palestinian Refugees(UNRWA) , verified that around 1.9 million individuals, accounting for roughly 80% of the populace, have experienced displacement in Gaza since October 7.

According to the statement, the number of UNRWA employees who have lost their lives since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza has now reached 111 as of December 2nd.

This announcement follows the recent UNRWA statement emphasizing the critical conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, who are at risk of either being casualties of indiscriminate Israeli bombings or falling prey to the rapidly spreading diseases in the region.

Source: almayadeen

