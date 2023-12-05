Gaza: Amid Israeli shelling people take shelter in Kamal Adwan Hospital compound

SHAFAQNA- Amid Israeli shelling, people take shelter in Kamal Adwan Hospital compound.Bodies piling up outside Gaza hospital where thousands take shelter.

One man sought shelter in hospital compound with his wife and children. “As you can see here, the dust is covering Kamal Adwan Hospital because of the continuous shelling around the hospital. We are displaced people inside the hospital”, he said before a large explosion forced him to move for cover.

Another local resident told Al Jazeera that “every 15 minutes, a bomb drops. Since the afternoon, there’s been artillery shelling. Our house was bombed two days ago. F-35 shelled our house while we were inside it. We have nothing to do with anything we want to live.”

Israel ramps up attacks across the Gaza Strip, including near hospitals and in the south of besieged enclave where ground operation is intensifying. Israel’s “indiscriminate bombardment” of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza has reached “new depths”, Norwegian Refugee Council chief warns.

The Palestine Red Crescent says it lost contact with its teams after telecommunication services cut off in Gaza amid Israeli bombings. At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

