44th GCC summit in Doha: Emir of Qatar described Gaza situation as a genocide

SHAFAQNA-The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Al Thani, renewed his strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression targeting civilians in Gaza and described the situation as a genocide.

During his opening remarks at the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Doha, the Qatari emir described the situation as a genocide.

“This is a genocide committed by Israel,” the emir said, stressing that Israeli occupation forces have violated “all political, ethical and humanitarian values.”

“It is a disgrace upon the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue … with systemic and purposeful killing of innocent unarmed civilians,” Sheikh Tamim added in his opening address.

The Qatari emir added that Palestinians should be commended for “holding steadfast to their just cause” and called on the need for a full and lasting ceasefire.

Source: aljazeera

