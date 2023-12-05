Nature: Climate change is a significant threat to public health

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Health is a key focus at the COP28 climate conference.Rising temperatures contribute to the expansion of contagious illnesses, leading to loss of life and exacerbating issues with access to food.

According to Nature, the report of The Lancet Countdown on health and climate change in 2023 reveals that the worsening of health and loss of lives are being amplified by climate change. On December 3, the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai, organized by the United Nations, will feature a special day focused on addressing the health consequences of climate change. This will be the very first time such a day will be included as part of a COP event.

“People, annually, are losing their lives due to heatwaves triggered by climate change,” asserts Wenjia Cai, a climate and health researcher hailing from Tsinghua University in Beijing. High temperatures raise the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease and heat stroke. Heat stroke occurs when the body fails to maintain its temperature through sweating.This can result in the failure of multiple organs and eventually lead to death.

Among the individuals who are most susceptible to extreme heat are those who are 65 years old and above. Older individuals face challenges in regulating body temperature as their sweat glands become less responsive to chemical signals from the brain, leading to reduced cooling ability. They are also at a higher risk of suffering from cardiovascular disorders.

Infants who are less than one year old are susceptible to the hazards of intense heat as their body temperature regulation systems are not yet fully matured.

Global warming is facilitating the spread of infectious diseases to new regions, such as malaria, which is caused by the Plasmodium falciparum and P. parasites. vivax. Warmer conditions also increase the speed at which viral diseases such as dengue, Zika and chikungunya spread and increase the range of harmful Vibrio bacteria.