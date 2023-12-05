UN: ‘safe zones’ in Gaza impossible

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations warns that creating “so-called safe zones” for civilians to flee to within the Gaza Strip is impossible amid Israel’s bombing campaign.

The Israeli army, which initially focused much of its offensive on the north of the enclave, has now dropped leaflets on parts of the south, telling Palestinian civilians there to flee to other areas.

“The so-called safe zones … are not scientific, they are not rational, they are not possible, and I think the authorities are aware of this,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva via video link from Cairo.

UNRWA says unable to provide for new IDPs in Rafah

Thomas White, UNRWA’s Gaza chief, says that the Israeli army is telling people to leave Eastern Khan Younis, calling it a “dangerous fighting zone”

“They tell people to move to Rafah to receive assistance – but we are not able to provide for 100,000s of new IDPs,” he said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com