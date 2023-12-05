English
Qatari spokesperson: GCC declaration shows ‘united position’

SHAFAQNA-Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majid al Ansari said that Doha’s declaration at the GCC summit showed “very clearly the united position between all GCC states in calling for an end to this war and supporting the efforts regionally and internationally.”

On the chances of a return to the negotiation table with Israel and Hamas, Ansari said Qatar is “relentless in its efforts to continue the mediation between both sides”.

“We have been successful in reaching a pause for seven days within this conflict,” he said. “While we face challenges that made us unable to continue for an eighth day, we continue our mediation through the communication channels we have right now.”

“We are hopeful, that through the international community pressure on Israel to return to the negotiation table we will be able to get back to talking about mediation in even a more robust form and a more sustainable peace.”

