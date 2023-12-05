Qatari spokesperson: GCC declaration shows ‘united position’

On the chances of a return to the negotiation table with Israel and Hamas, Ansari said Qatar is “relentless in its efforts to continue the mediation between both sides”.

“We have been successful in reaching a pause for seven days within this conflict,” he said. “While we face challenges that made us unable to continue for an eighth day, we continue our mediation through the communication channels we have right now.”

“We are hopeful, that through the international community pressure on Israel to return to the negotiation table we will be able to get back to talking about mediation in even a more robust form and a more sustainable peace.”

