UK considering sending military support vessel to help aid efforts in Middle East

SHAFAQNA-Britain is considering sending military support vessel RFA Lyme Bay to provide medical and humanitarian aid in the Middle East, British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said.
Addressing UK military deployments to the Middle East, Shapps also told legislators, “I’ll move heaven and earth to bring our hostages home, and the UK Ministry of Defence will conduct the surveillance flights over the eastern Mediterranean, including operating in airspace over Israel and Gaza.”
He added that the British surveillance aircraft would be “unmanned”.
Source: aljazeera