Research: Fossil CO2 emissions at record high in 2023

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- According to recent research conducted by the science team at the Global Carbon Project, global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have once again increased in 2023 and have reached record levels.

The yearly Global Carbon Budget estimates that the emissions of fossil carbon dioxide (CO2) will reach 36.8 billion tonnes in 2023, showing a 1.1 increase compared to 2022. Sciencedaily reported.

Fossil CO2 emissions are declining in certain areas, such as Europe and the USA, but are increasing on a global scale. Scientists warn that the world is not taking swift enough measures to reduce fossil fuel usage, which is necessary to avert catastrophic climate change. The situation calls for immediate global action.

Emissions stemming from changes in land use, specifically deforestation, are expected to lessen to some extent. However, these reductions remain insufficient to be counterbalanced by the current rates of reforestation and afforestation efforts aimed at creating new forests. The overall emissions still surpass the abilities of reforestation and afforestation to offset them adequately.

The report predicts that the combined CO2 emissions worldwide from both fossil fuels and land use changes will reach 40.9 billion tonnes by the year 2023.

This is similar to the levels seen in 2022, and forms a part of a 10 year “plateau.” However, it falls short of the significant decrease in emissions that is urgently required to achieve global climate goals.

