Tehran – IRNA – The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad and the Minister of Agriculture of Iraq emphasized the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) documents in the fields of agriculture and veterinary medicine.

According to IRNA, Al-Sadegh, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, met Al-Allaibi, the Minister of Agriculture of Iraq. The two sides discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector during this meeting.