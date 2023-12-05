The possibility of hosting the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium again in the Asian Champions League

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Football Federation says that they will continue to host Sepahan in the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

According to ISNA, Hedayatullah Mambini, Secretary General of the Iranian Football Federation, said before tonight’s match (Tuesday) between Persepolis of Iran and Al-Duhail of Qatar in the sixth week of the Asian Champions League: “I hope it will be a good match.The fans have warmly embraced this game. Last night we saw well competitions from Sepahan and Nassaji. I hope that Sepahan and Persepolis teams advance to the next round and maintain Iran’s position in Asian football.”

