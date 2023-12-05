Israel widens south Gaza onslaught

SHAFAQNA-Battles rage as the Israeli army pushes air and ground offensive into southern Gaza, an area it once declared safe for Palestinians.

Israeli general says army in most intense day of fighting, with troops engaged in ground combat inside Khan Younis.

Israeli army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi says forces are surrounding the city of Khan Younis.

“Sixty days after the war began our forces are now encircling the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip,” he said.

“We have secured many Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip, and now we are operating against its strongholds in the south.”

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

Israeli war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz says political differences have been set aside as Israeli forces intensify the war on Gaza.

Source: aljazeera

