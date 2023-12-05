English
Washington Post Report: Israel’s goal of wiping out Hamas far from achieved

Israel’s goal of wiping out Hamas

SHAFAQNA- Washington Post reported that after 60 days of war, Israel’s main goal of “wiping out” Hamas still has not come to fruition.

According to the Washington Post, about 5,000 Hamas fighters have been killed in the conflict out of 30,000 soldiers in its military wing.

Quoting three unnamed Israeli security officials, it reported Hamas is still active in northern Gaza, even though Israel is now expanding ground operations to the south.

“Though much of Gaza City has been leveled by air strikes, [Israeli] ground forces have yet to enter some of Hamas’s key strongholds there,” the news report said.

