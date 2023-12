SHAFAQNA- In the final week of Asian Champions League group stage, Iran’s Persepolis competed against Qatar’s Al-Duhail that ended with victory for Al-Duhail.

According to Shafaqna Sports, Iran’s Persepolis football team confronted Qatar’s Al-Duhail at the Azadi Stadium in the sixth and final week of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group Stage today (Tuesday) at 19:30. This match was ended with 2-0 in favor of Al-Duhail.

