Hamdan: No safe zones in Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- A leader of Hamas stated: Contrary to America’s claims and the propaganda of occupiers, there are no safe zones anywhere in the Gaza Strip.

According to ISNA, Osama Hamdan, one of the leaders of Hamas, stated: The enemy, with the support of the United States and international inaction, continues its relentless bombing for the sixtieth consecutive day. The horrifying massacres perpetrated by the occupiers against unarmed civilians reflect their retaliatory and vengeful behavior due to the scale of their casualties.

He emphasized: The U.S. government, by arming the occupier, is responsible for the massacres. The killings carried out by Israel are not limited to Gaza but also extend to the western coast and Jerusalem. Despite America’s claims and the propaganda of the occupying regime, there are no safe zones in the Gaza Strip.

Hamdan emphasized: Despite all the massacres, the occupier will not succeed in expelling us from our land. We warn against all plans to displace our people in the Gaza Strip.

This Hamas leader stated: What Netanyahu and the Israeli army are doing lays the groundwork for their defeat and punishment as war criminals. For the past 60 days, Netanyahu has failed to secure any political or military victory for himself. Negotiations will only take place if the aggression against Gaza cease, and we hold Netanyahu responsible for the lives of the detainees.

Source: Isns

