Israeli army encircle Khan Younis in south of Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces have surrounded Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, following a series of remarkably intense attacks during the ongoing two month conflict.

In the aftermath of intense battle and devastating airstrikes that left the northern region in ruins and displaced around two million residents, Israel shifted its attention to the southern area of the besieged territory, instructing Palestinians to evacuate.

Israeli tanks, armored vehicles, and bulldozers were observed in the vicinity of the southern city, compelling civilians who were already displaced to gather their belongings and escape once again, according to witnesses who spoke to AFP.

Source: TRT world

Source: TRT world

 

