Gaza War destroyed every aspect of environment

SHAFAQNA-“On the ground, Gaza war has destroyed every aspect of environment,” Nada Majdalani, the Ramallah-based Palestine director for EcoPeace Middle East said.

Many of the world’s leaders are gathered in Dubai for COP28, the annual United Nations summit on climate change. While 2,400km (1,500 miles) to the West, Israel’s war on Gaza is raging. Gaza’s water, soil and air have been devastated. And reconstruction will add to the carbon emissions.

From polluted water supplies to toxic smoke-filled air from burning buildings and bodies, every aspect of life in Gaza is now filled with some form of pollution.

Sixty days into the war, Israel’s bombs have killed about 16,000 people, including more than 6,600 children. But increasingly, experts are also worried about its effect on the environment and on Gaza’s ability to combat climate change.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com