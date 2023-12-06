Japan: Year-end holiday travel projected to recover to near pre-COVID level

SHAFAQNA-Japan’s major travel agency expects the number of people traveling during the year-end holiday period will reach 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

JTB made the projection based on airline bookings and the results of a survey. It estimates more than 28.5 million people will take a trip that includes at least one overnight stay between December 23 and January 3.

That’s up five percent from a year ago, and 95 percent of the level seen four years ago.

The number of people taking domestic trips is projected to rise 3.7 percent from last year to 28 million, or close to pre-COVID levels. JTB also estimates the number of people planning overseas trips will increase 2.6-fold to 580,000 compared to last year. That’s about 70.1 percent of what it was four years ago.

Source: nhk