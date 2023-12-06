English
International Shia News Agency
Indonesia’s VP urges ulemas, intellectuals to innovate in Islamic economy, finance

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia’s Vice President Ma’ruf Amin encouraged intellectuals and ulemas to collaborate to devise strategies for developing the national Islamic economy and finance, including by creating innovation and optimizing technology.

“The consistency of economic and financial activities with Islamic law is largely determined by the ijtihad (earnestness) of ulemas,” he pointed out, adding that ulemas also need to possess the capability of creating innovation.

Amin made the statement during the launch of the Indonesia Sharia Economic Outlook at University of Indonesia, Depok, West Java, that was followed online in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The vice president then noted that technological disruption had shifted the people’s views on various matters, including Islamic economy and finance.

Source: antaranews

