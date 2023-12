SHAFAQNA-Japan’s seafood exports to China continued to fall sharply in October from a year earlier.

Shipments plunged after Beijing suspended imports of Japanese marine products in August, in response to the release of treated and diluted water into the ocean from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The Japanese fisheries ministry said marine product exports in October totaled 25 billion yen, or about 170 million dollars, down 28 percent from last year.

Source: nhk