Israeli airstrikes massacre Gazans in school, residential buildings

SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the localities of Aabsan, Bani Suhaila, and al Qarara within the Khan Younis district located in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, resulting in significant damage.

In the northern region, Israeli artillery divisions bombarded residential areas in al Shujaiya, al Zeitoun, and al Daraj within Gaza City.
According to local sources, a significant count of individuals lost their lives in an airstrike, specifically aimed at residential structures in Jabalia, situated in the northern region of Gaza Strip.

