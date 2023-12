SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Human Rights Commission has launched a widespread campaign urging people to boycott governments and companies that are backing the Israeli-driven genocide in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the non profit organization based in London claimed that Israel is openly involved in genocide. Furthermore, they accused the UK and other Western governments of being involved in the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Source: almayadeen

