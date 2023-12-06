English
International Shia News Agency
Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to build new settlement in East Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- Egypt has expressed its strong opposition to Israel s recent plan to construct a new settlement in East Jerusalem, calling it as a clear breach of international resolutions.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly opposes Israel s settlement policies that aim to undermine the legal, historical, and demographic characteristics of Palestinian regions, including East Jerusalem. They urge Israel to immediately cease its unlawful settlement activities.

The statement also stressed the importance of Israel refraining from using the global attention on its conflict in Gaza to increase its illegal activities in the West Bank, such as settlement projects.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

