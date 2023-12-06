Artists accuse Western museums of silencing Palestinian voices

SHAFAQNA- Actress Olivia Coleman and artist Molly Crabapple, among a group of over 1,300 visual artists, writers, and actors, have lent their support to an open letter that calls out Western cultural institutions for their active participation in marginalizing and discrediting Palestinian voices and perspectives.

According to ARTnews, the letter’s supporters claim that these actions involve “aiming at and putting in harm’s way the careers of artists and art experts who express support for Palestinians, while also canceling shows, screenings, discussions, displays, and book releases.”

On November 30, a letter was published by Artists for Palestine UK, the same organization that had previously put out a widely shared letter in October. The letter called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: almayadeen

