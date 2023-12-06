Kenya: Death toll hits 160,000 as El-Nino floods wreak havoc

SHAFAQNA– According to government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the death toll in Kenya resulting from the continuous floods caused by El-Nino has risen to 160. Additionally, a significant number of people, specifically 529,120 individuals from 105,824 households, have been forced to leave their homes.

A focused effort is underway to deliver necessary goods such as food and non food items to 19 impacted counties. This endeavor involves transportation via road, as well as utilizing airlifts and airdrops in regions that are hard to reach. The distribution of these essential supplies is ongoing. “According to Mwaura, the Kenya Navy boats and the Kenya Coast Guard Service are continuously involved in ongoing evacuation endeavors.”

To address the growing crisis, the government has been obligated to create nine more camps in Tana River County, Migori, Homa Bay, and Voi. These camps aim to provide shelter for the affected people who are currently dealing with the consequences of the floods.

Source: aa

