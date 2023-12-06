English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Gaza: Attacks on Jabalia refugee camp intensify

0

SHAFAQNA- In the past 12 hours, the Israeli military has intensified its attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in an area that has been repeatedly targeted since the beginning of the war with massive air strikes and relentless artillery shelling.

What we’re looking at now is coordinated attacks by air, land, and sea in the densely populated area where thousands of people are still stranded in Jabalia and cannot evacuate.

Residential buildings have been flattened completely and levelled to the ground, along with more public facilities. A problem that we have right now is disabled communication. It’s hard to get information and an exact number of casualties because we have hospitals completely out of service.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Italian public broadcaster addresses journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

leila yazdani

Yemen threatens to close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Gaza one of world’s ‘most dangerous places’

leila yazdani

Netanyahu: Israel to retain security control in Gaza after war

nasibeh yazdani

Netanyahu’s plan puts Israel on ‘diplomatic collision course’ with USA

leila yazdani

USA: House of Representatives votes “anti-Zionism is antisemitism” bill

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.