Gaza: Attacks on Jabalia refugee camp intensify

SHAFAQNA- In the past 12 hours, the Israeli military has intensified its attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in an area that has been repeatedly targeted since the beginning of the war with massive air strikes and relentless artillery shelling.

What we’re looking at now is coordinated attacks by air, land, and sea in the densely populated area where thousands of people are still stranded in Jabalia and cannot evacuate.

Residential buildings have been flattened completely and levelled to the ground, along with more public facilities. A problem that we have right now is disabled communication. It’s hard to get information and an exact number of casualties because we have hospitals completely out of service.

Source: aljazeera

