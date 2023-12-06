Rights groups warn of starvation in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The seven-day temporary ceasefire in Gaza has failed to alleviate the dire food shortages, leaving many adults going hungry in order to feed their children, an international charity warned.

The end of the ceasefire and the resumption of Israel’s bombing of Gaza had jeopardised humanitarian efforts in the besieged enclave, Action Against Hunger warned, adding that canned food was scarce in local markets while concerns were rising as the vegetable harvest faced imminent depletion.

“While the conflict’s pause allowed a slight increase in aid, living conditions remain dire, and the current aid flow is insufficient for both southern and northern Gaza,” the group said, urging an urgent and lasting ceasefire to address the critical needs of the 2.4 million people living in Gaza.

Source: newarab

