USA: House of Representatives votes “anti-Zionism is antisemitism” bill

SHAFAQNA- In a stellar display of bipartisan support, the USA’s House of Representatives has successfully passed a resolution that draws a direct parallel between anti Zionism and antisemitism, garnering significant support from lawmakers.

The decision, which took place on the evening of December 5th, received a positive response from most members of the House. This outcome potentially paves the way for upcoming discussions on public discussions regarding Israel and Palestine.

The resolution, authored by Republican Representatives David Kustoff of Tennessee and Max Miller of Ohio, explicitly declares that anti Zionism is equivalent to anti-Semitism. It should be noted that Max Miller gained significant attention in late October for making a controversial remark suggesting that Palestine would be transformed into a parking lot.

The resolution received a final vote of 311, with 13 Democrats and one Republican opposing it, while 92 Democrats abstained by voting present.

Source: newarab

