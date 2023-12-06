English
Netanyahu’s plan puts Israel on ‘diplomatic collision course’ with USA

Israel on ‘diplomatic collision course’ with US

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there will be a demilitarised Gaza [after the war], but that’s not quite how everyone else thinks. His idea of demilitarising Gaza is actually to put the Israeli army in that area.

This is going to put Israel on a diplomatic collision course, not only with its neighbours but with the USA, which has repeatedly said there can be no loss of territory in Gaza after the war and certainly does not want to see Israel involved in any “occupation” of the land. Netanyahu said that Israel will turn Gaza into ‘demilitarised zone’.

