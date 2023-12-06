English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Netanyahu: Israel to retain security control in Gaza after war

0
Benjamin Netanyahu, United Nations General Assembly

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (05 Dec. 2023) that the Israeli army would remain in control of security in the Gaza Strip after the war, but rejected the possibility of handing over that responsibility to international forces.

At a press conference after a meeting with the military cabinet, Netanyahu said that Gaza must be “demilitarized” after the war ends.

“To be demilitarized, there is only one force that can provide that demilitarization – and that force is the IDF, he said, referring to the Israeli army.

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Italian public broadcaster addresses journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

leila yazdani

Yemen threatens to close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Gaza one of world’s ‘most dangerous places’

leila yazdani

Netanyahu’s plan puts Israel on ‘diplomatic collision course’ with USA

leila yazdani

USA: House of Representatives votes “anti-Zionism is antisemitism” bill

leila yazdani

Rights groups warn of starvation in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.