Netanyahu: Israel to retain security control in Gaza after war

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (05 Dec. 2023) that the Israeli army would remain in control of security in the Gaza Strip after the war, but rejected the possibility of handing over that responsibility to international forces.

At a press conference after a meeting with the military cabinet, Netanyahu said that Gaza must be “demilitarized” after the war ends.

“To be demilitarized, there is only one force that can provide that demilitarization – and that force is the IDF, he said, referring to the Israeli army.

Source: Anadolu Agency

