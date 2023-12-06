UNRWA: Gaza one of world’s ‘most dangerous places’

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees warns that the situation in Gaza is “getting worse each minute”. UNRWA said people fleeing Israeli attacks have nowhere safe to turn, as all shelters are already beyond capacity.
“Another wave of displacement is underway in Gaza”, UNRWA said in a post on X, calling the entire Strip “one of the most dangerous places in the world”. “There is nowhere to go as shelters, including [those of] UNRWA, are overflowing.”
At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.