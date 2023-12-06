Italy: Health workers strike over proposed pension cuts

SHAFAQNA- Healthcare professionals in Italy carried out a 24 hour nationwide strike on Tuesday (05 Dec. 2023) to protest against the Italian government’s plans to reduce pensions and implement other healthcare-related measures, according to local media sources.

According to trade unions, around 85 of healthcare professionals refrained from their duties, potentially resulting in a staggering 1.5 million unattended medical appointments. This information was reported by the state-controlled ANSA news agency.

Source: Anadolu Agency