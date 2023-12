SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Biden said on Tuesday (05 Dec. 2023) he was not sure whether he would run for re-election if his predecessor Donald Trump had not also run for the White House in 2024.

“If Trump hadn’t run, I m not sure I would have run,” Biden told Democratic donors during a fundraiser for his 2024 campaign in the Boston area.

Source: aa

